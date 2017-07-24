Edgar Wright, Rebecca Hall get jury duty at Venice film fest

Director Edgar Wright and actress Rebecca Hall will be on the jury panel of this year's Venice film festival.

Joining them to give away the festival's main prizes are Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, Mexican director Michel Franco, French actress Anna Mouglalis, Italian actress Jasmind Trinca, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Annette Bening will lead this year's international competition jury.

In addition to awarding the Golden Lion for the best film, Bening and her team will be choosing the winners of the Silver Lion grand jury prize.

The festival, which runs from August 30 to September 9 on the Lido, kicks off with Alexander Payne's "Downsizing" as the opening film in competition.

