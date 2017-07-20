Ed Sheeran didn't quit Twitter over 'Game of Thrones'

Singer Ed Sheeran insists he didn't quit Twitter because of the negative reaction to his "Game of Thrones" cameo and says it was just a coincidence.

The 26-year-old "Galway Girl" hitmaker says he isn't worried about what other people think of his role.

"Last I'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want (sic)," reads a post on his Instagram.

This comes after the episode's director Jeremy Podeswa defended Sheeran's appearance.

"I think Ed did a lovely job - he's a lovely actor and a lovely person. He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice."

