Dwayne Johnson won't appear in 'Shazam!', confirms DC's CCO

Dwayne Johnson will not appear in DC's upcoming superhero film "Shazam!", according to the studio's chief creative officer Geoff Johns.

"Shazam!" has been on DC's film slate for a while now. In 2014 it was announced that Johnson would play Shazam's rival, Black Adam.

However, the studio exec confirmed Johnson's Black Adam would not be involved with the project.

"We haven't announced any casting yet. But Dwayne isn't going to be in this movie. He's still doing Black Adam, but he won't be in 'Shazam!'," Johns told Yahoo Movies.

The film is expected to go on floors in January or February next year with a likely release in 2019.

David F Sandberg will direct the film, which is about a boy who transforms into Earth's mightiest mortal.

