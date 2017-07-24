Dwayne Johnson announced a new movie co-starring Siri

Dwayne Johnson has a mysterious co-star in his new movie and her name is Siri.

The 45-year-old star has collaborated with Apple for a film titled "The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day", in which the company's intelligent voice assistant Siri will be co-starring with the actor.

The "Baywatch" star took to Instagram to make the announcement, where he also shared a poster for the upcoming collaboration.

"I partnered with Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest movie ever made. And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri (sic)," he wrote.

"I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it."

The movie is available July 24 at www.YouTube.com/Apple.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)