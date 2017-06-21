`Dunkirk` will be Nolan's shortest film since directorial debut

is all set to become Christopher Nolan?s shortest film since his directorial debut.

With a run-time of one hour and 47 minutes, ?Dunkirk? is all set to become Christopher Nolan?s shortest film since his directorial debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan?s World War II action-drama ?Dunkirk? is the shortest movie of his career after his first film, 1998's ?Following,? insiders confirm.

The movie is 62 minutes shorter than ?Interstellar,? the acclaimed director's previous movie.

?Interstellar? was also his longest movie till date, with a running time of two hours and 49 minutes.

The movie is also short compared to fellow 2017 summer releases. ?Transformers: The Last Knight? clocks in at 2 hours, 29 minutes. ?Wonder Woman? is 2 hours, 21 minutes while ?Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? is 2 hours, 15 minutes. ?Spider-Man: Homecoming,? which comes out two weeks prior to Dunkirk on July 7, is said to be 2 hours, 10 minutes long.

Recently, the ?The Dark Knight Rises? helmer gave a final push to ?Dunkirk? at CineEurope and received a great welcome.

The movie stars the film stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh, as well as former One Direction singer Harry Styles in pivotal roles.

The flick is scheduled to hit the screens on July 21.

