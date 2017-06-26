Dua Lipa reveals a lot of personal things in new album

Singer Dua Lipa says she has used her upcoming album as a vent to let out her personal feelings.

The 21-year-old singer, who recently released her latest namesake LP, says she wants her admirers to know her up-close and personal after they listen to her latest songs, reported FemaleFirst.

"You know, I want to get a lot of personal things out there and I want the fans to really get to know me but I feel like a lot of what I do is being able to dance to sad songs," Lipa says.

Talking about her new music, The "Hotter Than Hell" hitmaker says the album is a good mix of sad ballads and dance tracks.

"It's also a lot of fun to be able to find a cool mix between a ballad, which breaks into, I don't know, something a bit more dancey," she says.

