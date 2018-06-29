Drake finally confirms fathering a child with French adult-film star

Ending months of speculation, Canadian rapper and singer, Drake has confirmed that he fathered a child with former French adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

In his recently released track 'Emotionless' from his new album Scorpion, the 31-year-old revealed, 'I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.'

'Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call,' added the rapper.

Apparently, Drake, in the song 'March 14', also addressed his relationship with his son's mother by referring to Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean'.

"She's not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S, we only met two times, two times," he rapped, referring to his mother Sandi Graham.

"I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it," he added.

Meanwhile, this comes after Pusha T accused Drake of hiding a secret son as he rapped on 'The Story Of Adinon': "You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat motherf***er."