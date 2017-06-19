Drake, A Tribe Called Red dominate at Canada's Much Music

Singer Drake and Canadian electronic artists A Tribe Called Red were big winners at the Much Music Video Awards, which was hosted by DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara.

Drake was named the most buzzworthy Canadian artist, beating out Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Cara and Shawn Mendes.

The "Hotline Bling" singer also won for best Canadian single of the year for "One Dance", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Tribe Called Red won trophies for best video for "R.E.D." and best director for Kevan Funk.

British star Ed Sheeran was named best international artist, Shawn Mendes won for best pop video with "Mercy," Grimes earned the best EDM/Dance video for "Venus Fly," and The Tragically Hip won for best rock/alternative video for "In a World Possessed by the Human Mind."

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello opened the MMVAs show with a rendition of "Crying in the Club" and former One Direction member Niall Horan belted out his own hit single, "Slow Hands."

Cabello, now flying solo, early on in the show won for best new international artist.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea delivered a futuristic performance of "Switch", while Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds took to the Toronto stage to perform his group's hit single "Believer".

The best hip-hop video went to Tasha the Amazon for "Picasso Learning," and Party Next Door was named best new Canadian artist, while the Fan Fave award for best international artist went to Horan.

Other performers at the Toronto ceremony included Jonas' group DNCE, which performed "Kissing Strangers." Lorde, who closed out the MMVAs with a rendition of "Green Light," was named best international artist, while Imagine Dragons won for best international group just days ahead of their third album, Evolve, coming out June 23.

