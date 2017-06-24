Donatella never wanted to take over the Versus Versace label

Donatella Versace reportedly never wanted to take over the Versus Versace label after her brother Gianni Versace died.

According to the sources she wanted to remain as the "sparkly participant" in the business, reported People magazine.

"Donatella found herself being the central voice and spokesperson for something that she genuinely never wanted to be the main figure of.

"I believe she very much enjoyed her role being the sister and the sparkly participant on the side, without having to carry the burden of the entire house," a source said.

The 62-year-old designer lost her late brother, who founded the Italian fashion house Versace in 1978, in 1997 after he was murdered aged 50, but after the loss of her sibling Donatella and her older brother Santo, 72, were forced to take over and run the business.

