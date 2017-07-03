Donal Logue seeks public's help to find missing daughter

"Gotham" actor Donal Logue has made an appeal to the public to help him find his missing daughter, Jade.

Logue, who plays Harvey Bullock on the Fox series, first tweeted that Jade, who is 16, was last seen on Monday.

"Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," he posted on Tuesday in a tweet that has since been deleted.

He followed up with two more tweets asking for Jade to return, or for anyone with information to report that to the police.

On Sunday, Logue followed up with another plea to the public to help find Jade on both Twitter and Facebook.

"I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade," he wrote.

"I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls.

"We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated."

Jade, who was born Arlo Logue, is transgender and identifies as female.

Many of Logue's industry friends and past co-workers tweeted their support of him, or retweeted Logue's tweets, including Olivia Wilde, Logue's "CBGB" co-star Stana Katic and his "Just Like Heaven" co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Along with his son Finn, Jade is one of two children born to Logue and ex-wife Kasey Smith.

