Don't_promote_BJP's_stupid_act_of_GST_Nirupam_to_Big_B

The Congress Party on Wednesday cornered veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for advertising the NDA Government?s Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying the latter should not promote the Bharatiya Janata Party?s (BJP?s) ?stupid act?.

?Amitabh Bachchan is a very respectful person, but it is not important that he becomes a part of every stupid act of the BJP,? Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.

He further said the veteran actor might face the brunt of the protest against the GST whcih may affect his image in the long term.

?Businessmen are already infuriated about the introduction of the GST and are also planning to stage protests against it. The government is not ready to listen to the businessmen. There will be protests against it and also against Bachchan for being the brand ambassador of GST. So, he should not promote GST," Nirupam said.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam advised Bachchan to withdraw his name as GST brand ambassador.

Would advise @SrBachchan to wthdraw frm brand ambassador of #GST in ths form.An expected backlash frm traders may go against him eventually. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2017

Highlighting the loopholes of the uniform tax regime that is set to be implemented from July 1, Nirupam said, ?The way GST is being brought in the country, people are discontented with that. The agencies are saying that it should not be implemented in this manner.

A video featuring Bachchan has been released by the government in which the actor can be seen explaining GST as a "unifying force, just like the three colours in the national flag".

The megastar also took to his Twitter handle stating that he was asked to promote GST to which he agreed.

T 2460 -@cbec_india .. a campaign to explain GST .. I was asked, I did it .. pic.twitter.com/Cavjqtkc1W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2017

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)