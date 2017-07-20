Don't want people to define me by my skin colour: Lilly Singh

At 28, Lilly Singh has achieved what others only dream of.

Born to Indian parents in Canada, Lilly had a normal life until she decided to create a YouTube account, not realising that it would end up making her famous.

"I started doing it because I was sad. And all my friends started it because they were either anxious or they did not talk to people or they had some personal reasons," she says.

Known as Superwoman among her fans, Lilly's stardom has gone far beyond her YouTube channel, which has over 11.9 million subscribers. She was recently appointed UNICEF's Goodwill Global Ambassador.

In an exclusive interview with

