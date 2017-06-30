Don't think Soha has done anything wrong by wearing sari:Tiger

Tiger Shroff has come out in support of Soha Ali Khan after the actress was trolled for wearing a sari on social media.

Soha recently posted a couple of pictures of herself with husband Kunal Khemu on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a pink sari. She, however, didn't reveal what the occasion was, her followers speculated that the actress was dressed for a traditional Bengali baby shower.

Hours after her post was flooded with hate comments for "not acting like a Muslim woman" and not mentioning anything about Eid, which was celebrated on June 26.

When asked about the same, Tiger told reporters, "I wasn't aware of that. But I think everybody has freedom of speech and the right to do or don't do whatever they like.

Soha ma'am is a respected actor and a respected citizen.

"I don't think she has done anything wrong by wearing that. I honestly don't see anything wrong but everybody has their opinions."

The actor was speaking at a special event here today where he joined hands with P&G Shiksha as a 'Shiksha Superhero'.

The "Baaghi" star said as a student he was pretty average and his mother was always after him.

"More than dad, my mom was strict when it came to education. Whenever I didn't feel like going to school, my dad used to protect me from mom, and say 'let it go, so what if he bunks one day?' Even though it is wrong, please don't bunk schools."

At the event, Tiger was also asked about the GST (goods and services tax) roll out and how it will affect the industry, he says, "I guess in a way ticket prices will increase, keeping that in mind it will definitely make some sort of a difference in the amount of people who will go and watch our films."

