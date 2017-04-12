Don't care if Jon Snow is 'The Prince That Was Promised': Kit

Kit Harington says that he does not care whether his character Jon Snow is actually found out to be the "prince that was promised", as per one of the popular fan theories for "Game of Thrones".

The 30-year-old actor says fans will have to wait for the upcoming season of the HBO TV series to find out what lies in fate for the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, reported The Huffington Post.

"I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon. I think Jon would hate the term 'The Prince That Was Promised'. If someone turned to him and said, 'You're The Prince That Was Promised,' he just wouldn't pay much attention.

"That's what I love about him, so I don't really care about it either. You know, I think that's what's great about him. He's got very little ego on him," says Harington.

"GOT" season seven airs July 16.

