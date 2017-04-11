Don Rickles not recorded his role in "Toy Story 4"

Legendary comedian Don Rickles had not recorded his part as Mr Potato Head in "Toy Story 4".

The actor-comic, who passed away on April 6 at the age of 90, was supposed to reprise in the voice role of the loudmouth spud in the upcoming fourth installment of the Pixar series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rickles, though, had not yet recorded new material for the film directed by John Lasseter and Josh Cooley, his rep has confirmed.

The news comes in as the studio was engaged in the rewrites of the film and Rickles had not been called to record his part.

The plot of the film and the size of Mr Potato Head's role is yet to be revealed by the studio.

"Toy Story 4" is set to release in June 2019.

