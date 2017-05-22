DNA Poll | Sonam Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who rocked this Anamika Khanna outfit better?

It's Sonam Kapoor's second day at Cannes Film Festival this year and for her first look of the day for media interactions, the fashionista chose an Anamika Khanna Couture ensemble. She looked ethereal in a pair of golden yellow palazzos teamed with an embroidered blouse, along with a large tangerine shrug.

@SonamKapoor at #beach #festivaldecannes in #AnamikaKhanna ensemble A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on May 22, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

However, this outing of Sonam gave us a deja vu feeling as we have previously seen Jacqueline Fernandez donning up the same Anamika Khanna creation (minus the tangerine shrug) for an event held in Mumbai on September 3 last year.

@jacquelinef143 in #AnamikaKhanna #couture #jacquelinefernandez #anamikakhannacouture #fashion #madeinindia A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on Sep 4, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

Though, both the beauties donned the outfit, bringing in their own style elements, we decided to leave it to our readers to decide who wore the Anamika Khanna creation better.

So what are you waiting for? Make your votes count.

Vote Now: