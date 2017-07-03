DJ Khaled's 'Grateful' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled scored his second No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with his latest album "Grateful".

DJ Khaled scored his second No.

1 album on Billboard 200 chart with his latest album "Grateful".

Making its way out via We the Best/Epic Records on June 23, the set debuted atop the list with 50,000 in traditional album sales, in the week ending June 29, according to Ace Showbiz.

"Grateful" follows up the DJ's first No. 1 album "Major Key", which bowed atop the chart last year with 95,000 units.

The new studio effort is greatly powered by two chart- topping hits, including "I'm the One" featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, and "Wild Thoughts" featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)