Director of 'LA Confidential' and '8 Mile' Curtis Hanson found dead at California home

Curtis Hanson the 71-year-old Academy Award winning director was found dead at his California home on Tuesday.

The Paramedics found Hanson at his Hollywood Hills home at around 5pm local time and pronounced him dead. A policewoman said, Hanson had died of natural causes.

Hanson won the Oscars for co-writing the neo-noir crime drama LA Confidential with Brian Helgeland. Continuing his excellence, he directed the film 8 Mile, a dramatization of true events related to the life of the rap music star, Eminem.

Some of the other films by Hanson included, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The River Wild and In Her Shoes, amongst numerous others.

He became a part of the member of the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences from 2001, and also served as first Chairman of UCLA Film and Television archive beginning in 1999.

(Inputs from Reuters)