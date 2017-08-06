Dilip Kumar's health 'improving', say doctors

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital due to the kidney issues, is improving and now doing well.

As per Lilavati Hospital, the 94-year-old actor is doing well and improving. His all vital parameters are reported to be stable.

Previously, Dr Jalil Parkar revealed that condition of the 'Ganga Jamuna' star, who was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning, was not good and he would need a dialysis.

"His haemoglobin is decreasing and potassium is increasing, creatinine is still rising, He will need a dialysis," Dr Parkar added.

This is the third time the actor has been admitted to the hospital.

He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998. Known as the 'Tragedy King', Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).