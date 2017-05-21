Did you know? Alia Bhatt was DENIED entry in a London bar for THIS reason!

Even after she showed her ID, she wasn't allowed to enter the bar. Here's what happened...

Alia Bhatt has carved her way to become one of the most sought after actresses in B-Town today at just the age of 24 years. After making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, she left everyone shocked with her acting prowess in Imtiaz Ali's Highway.

Since then, there has been no looking back. Be it Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania or Udta Punjab, the actress has proved her mettle in a variety of genres and roles. But despite having portrayed so many mature characters to perfection, Alia surely looks much younger for her age.

When the Hindustan Times quizzed the actress if it has ever proved to be a disadvantage for her, Alia opened up and narrated how se was denied entry in a London bar. "I went to a bar in London once and was denied entry even after I showed them my ID," Alia explained.

On being asked about the pros and cons of being the youngest member of her family, she was further quoted as saying, ""The best thing is that you are pampered the most, but I hate that I’m usually the last one to know about anything and everything."

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the actress has opted out of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai citing date issues. She has Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh in her kitty as of now.