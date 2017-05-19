'Devastated' Brad Pitt mourning deaths of Chris Cornell, Brad Grey

Brad Pitt has been left devastated following the heartbreaking loss of his two friends, Chris Cornell and Brad Grey.

According to a source, the 53-year-old star ?is devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard," E! Online reported.

The insider added that the ?Fight Club? star was one of the few people who knew Grey was sick. ?Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn't even get that long. He was gone way too soon."

Cornell, on the other hand, was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit Wednesday with a band around his neck.

According to a statement issued by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of the singer?s death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)