Despite divorce with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Khan WILL be part of Dabangg 3, here's how!

This is what Malaika's role in the film would be...

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan were considered one of the strongest couples in B-Town until they decided to separate. While the couple is slated to have their divorce in place this April, they continue to remain friends.

Malaika is also close to the Khan family and was recently spotted celebrating baby Ahil's first birthday in Maldives. There's no animosity between the two and now, Arbaaz in a recent interview with DNA had revealed that he's dating a Romanian girl as well. He also spoke about how he is prepping up for Dabangg 3 which goes on floors next year.

At a recent event, Malaika was asked about her role in Dabangg 3. There were stories about Malaika having a role and not just an item song in the third instalment and she finally spoke about it.

She said, "I will continue to be part of Dabangg 3. But as a producer. I was a producer and will remain so." Guess the couple have worked out a way to remain cordial and maintain their professional relationship as well.