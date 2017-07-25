'Despacito' singers denounce use of song by Venezuelan government

, has condemned Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro for presenting an altered version of the song during his weekly television show.

Luis Fonsi, singer of global hit ?Despacito?, has condemned Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro for presenting an altered version of the song during his weekly television show.

The reworked lyrics promoted his plans for a controversial new citizen's assembly, which will be elected on Sunday to rewrite the constitution.

"My music is for all those who want to listen to it and enjoy it, (but it's) not to be used as propaganda that intends to manipulate the will of a people that's crying out for liberty and a better future," Fonsi wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account, reports CNN.

Reggaet?n star Daddy Yankee, who sings in a remix of the song with Justin Bieber, also condemned Maduro's mash-up.

"Your dictatorial regime is not only a mockery for my Venezuelan brothers but for the entire world," he said in an Instagram post Monday.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)