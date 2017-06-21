Denis-Villeneuve,-Blade-runner-2049,-Ryan-Gosling @ 6/21/2017 2:29:32 PM

, director Denis Villeneuve believes he has made peace with the idea of failure of his upcoming movie ?

After enthralling fans with movies like ?Prisoners? and ?Arrival?, director Denis Villeneuve believes he has made peace with the idea of failure of his upcoming movie ?Blade Runner 2049?.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old director feels no matter how strong the story is, the movie will always be compared to the first one.

He noted, ?Ryan Gosling and I made peace with the idea that the chances of success were very narrow. I came on board because the script was very strong. But no matter what you do, no matter how good what you?re doing is, the film will always be compared to the first, which is a masterpiece. So I made peace with that. And when you make peace with that, you are free.?

The ?Sicario? helmer also shared that his biggest challenge was to make Ridley Scott?s universe into one of his own.

?To take Ridley Scott's universe and try to make it my own was a really big task for me,? noted Villeneuve.

But, the Oscar-nominated director felt Scott really made it easy for him by giving him what he described as ?biggest gift of all, which is freedom.?

Adding, ?He said, it's your movie. I'll be there if you need me, otherwise I'll be away. And I must say he was not there physically, but I felt his presence all the time, because I was dealing with his universe all the time. So in a way he wasn't there, but he was there a lot at the same time.?

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, ?Blade Runner 2049? stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto and Robin Wright in pivotal roles.

