Delhi Daredevils innings (target: 158 runs from 20 overs)

Aditya Tare b Mills 18 Sam Billings c Stanlake b Abdulla 25 Karun Nair b Stanlake 4 Sanju Samson c Binny b Stanlake 13 Rishabh Pant b Negi 57 Chris Morris lbw b Abdulla 4 Carlos Brathwaite b Chahal 1 Pat Cummins b Watson 6 Amit Mishra not out 8 Shahbaz Nadeem c & b Negi 0 Zaheer Khan not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-4) 5 Total: (For 9 wkts in 20 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/38 3/55 4/84 5/107 6/113 7/125 8/139 9/139 Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-29-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-19-1.
Aditya Tare b Mills 18 Sam Billings c Stanlake b Abdulla 25 Karun Nair b Stanlake 4
Sanju Samson c Binny b Stanlake 13 Rishabh Pant b Negi 57 Chris Morris lbw b Abdulla 4
Carlos Brathwaite b Chahal 1 Pat Cummins b Watson 6 Amit Mishra not out 8
Shahbaz Nadeem c & b Negi 0
Zaheer Khan not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-4) 5 Total: (For 9 wkts in 20 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/38 3/55 4/84 5/107 6/113 7/125 8/139 9/139
Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-29-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-19-1. Iqbal Abdulla 3-0-36-2, Tymal Mills 4-0-33-1, Shane Watson 4-0-21-1, Pawan Negi 1-0-3-2.
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)