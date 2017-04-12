Deepika Padukone WALKS OUT of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai

Deepika Padukone, who was to co-star with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express, in Aanand L Rai's film has pulled out of it, reports Mumbai Mirror.

A source is quoted saying, "Deepika was keen on doing the film, unfortunately her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Since she had already committed her dates to SLB's film, she had to say no to Rai."

Earlier, it was reported that the film will have two actresses and apart from Deepika, it was Katrina Kaif who was to feature in the film. While Deepika has rejected the film, looks like Katrina's name is still there on the cards.

Initially, Deepika was to finish the shooting of Padmavati in time for SRK's film but the repeated attacks on SLB and the sets of the film led to a re-shuffling of the dates. HT Cafe quoted a source as saying, "The rescheduling of dates multiple times of Bhansali’s film has led to a change in Deepika’s schedule as well. So, she had no other alternative but to let go of Rai’s film.”

Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see DP and SRK together on the silver screens.