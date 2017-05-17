Deepika Padukone stuns with her second appearance at Cannes 2017!

The actress' debut appearance might not have been up to the mark but she has made it up with her second look...

Deepika Padukone just made her debut appearance at Cannes 2017. While she wore a red dress for her press interactions, she didn't quite live up to our expectations. But hold your breath because Deepika's second look will take it away for sure!

Deepika Padukone stuns when she got out the second time during the day. She chose a Galvan London ensemble, Louboutin shoes with jewellery by Messika. She was also seen wearing L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fusion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose, Brow Artist Designer and Le Vernis À L'Huile 116 Cafe de Nuit.

With the head bun complimenting the whole look and the nude shades working brilliantly in her favour, this look deserves a big thumbs up. And we are finally overjoyed that Deepika's nailed the look and how!

We can't wait to see what she chooses for her next outing. We bet she will try and top this one for sure!