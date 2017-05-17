Deepika Padukone makes her FIRST appearance at Cannes for press meet, SEE PICTURES!

Deepika will be walking the Cannes Red Carpet tonight...

Deepika Padukone finally made her first appearance at the Cannes 2017 press meet. The actress chose a printed red maxi dress for the event.

Deepika arrived in Cannes yesterday. She began her day today by soaking up the sun and relaxing a bit. She was snapped in her bathrobe, looking at ease.

Finally, in the afternoon the actress began to get ready for her first media interaction at her maiden Cannes appearance. Styled by the International fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, every picture that surfaced on social media, raised the bar expectations and speculations higher.

Lately, the actress has been gathering a lot of criticism for the choice of her outfits at some of the recent International red carpet events. So all eyes are now at Deepika, eagerly waiting for tonight when she would walk the red carpet for L'Oreal.

Meanwhile , check out some of the pictures here: