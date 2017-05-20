Deepika Padukone gets a thumbs up from Lady Gaga for her style at Cannes!

Deepika left everyone stunned as she walked the red carpet at Cannes on day two...

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris and boy did she rule the fashion game! From slaying in her gorgeous Marchesa outfit to stunning everyone in her Brandon Maxwell ensemble, Deepika made quite the statement in her bold and beautiful avatar.

Not only the Indian fashion circuit, but also the international fashion police were all praises for Deepika Padukone’s red carpet style for the ‘Loveless’ premiere on day two of the Cannes Film Festival. And it seems Lady Gaga agrees with them too.

The pop star, who is a fashion inspiration to many herself, liked a picture of Deepika Padukone that designer Brandon Maxwell posted on Instagram.

Deepika surely knows how to get heads to turn with her classy yet sartorial style. Way to go girl!