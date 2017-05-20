Deepika Padukone does NOT want to be COMPARED to Sonam Kapoor or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Deepika has made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year and has joined the league of B-Town actresses like Aish and Sonam who've been rocking the Cannes Red Carpet for a long time...

Deepika Padukone has made her debut at Cannes as she walked the red carpet. And as expected, comparisons with Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who are regular at the fest, have already started but the actress feels it’s uncalled for. “I feel it shouldn’t happen. This is an incredible platform to showcase our talent and represent a brand or a movie. We all are such strong individuals and I don’t see any overlap,” she says, reports MidDay.

Deepika mingled with Hollywood celebrities Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon on day 1, and calls that a moment she will always cherish. “At 7 am, we were getting our hair and make-up done. What I enjoyed the most was that we all are celebs, but in that room, we were three women giggling, chatting and being real,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about the perception of Indian cinema at Cannes, the actress further said, “Susan was talking about her son picked up a dance element from Indian films and incorporated in his film. I know all our movies are not just about song and dance. Though people are aware of the kind of films we make, there’s a lot to do in terms of educating them.”