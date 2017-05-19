DECODING Deepika Padukone's first day at Cannes 2017!

Deepika Padukone began her Cannes debut as L’oreal ambassador with a bang. The leggy beauty kicked off the day one in a vibrant cherry red maxi by designer Johanna Ortiz. The floral printed ensemble replete with ruffles and frills spelt summer chic. She kept her locks open in loose waves and bright turquoise liner highlighted her eyes. For her second appearance, the actress opted for a mauve pink loosely fitting Galvan London dress. Smoky eyes, a pink lip and a top knot added to the stunning look. Deepika, of course, had saved the best for last. As evening set, she looked like a princess in a jewel toned Marchesa Notte gown with a tulle train that added a touch of drama. Plum lips and dark eyes added a touch of glam to her red carpet entrance.