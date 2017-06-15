Danny Elfman to compose score for 'Justice League'

Danny Elfman is set to compose music score for the upcoming superhero team-up movie "Justice League".

The American-born composer, singer and songwriter has replaced Antonius Tom Holkenborg who has reportedly moved on to "Tomb Raider", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elfman is known for working on "Avengers: Age of Ultron" with Joss Whedon, who is currently overseeing the new shoot and post-production work on "Justice League" after director Zack Snyder stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

He had also worked with Sam Raimi on "Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man 2", among the filmmaker's other titles.

