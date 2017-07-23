Daniel Stern pays tribute to 'Home Alone' co-star John Heard

Daniel Stern wrote a heartfelt note for his friend and "Home Alone" co-star John Heard, who died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 72.

The two actors were close and had known each other for many years.

Stern, who in the note mentioned that initially he was only trying to be a professional actor in theatre, said it was the late actor's performance in "Between the Lines" that inspired him to act in films.

"When I got my first movie "Breaking Away", the only thing I really knew about film acting was what I had learned from watching John do it," he wrote.

Stern further said when he was trying hard to break into the movie business, it was Heard who would take both him and his wife out for a nice dinner.

"Too bad his theatre performances are gone with the wind because he was riveting on stage," Stern wrote. "But nothing was more intense than John's performance in life. He lived it hard, fast and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur.

He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and a brother and a legend in his time."

