'Dangal's BO collection stands at 1864 cr Spokesperson

Contrary to rumours of Aamir Khan-starrer ?Dangal? having crossed the 2000 crore mark worldwide, spokesperson clarify that the film is yet to reach the milestone.

?Dangal,? released in China, created history with its record shattering run at the Box Office.

Spokesperson says, "We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crs worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal's official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 crs."

Adding, "We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward for the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience."

?Dangal,? directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on December 23, is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers.

Along with Aamir Khan, the film stars Sakhsi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana.

