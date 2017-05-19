'Dangal' propels Aamir to get 5.86 lakh followers on Chinese

Aamir Khan's popularity in China shot up with the runaway success of his movie "Dangal" and now his Chinese microblogging website account has also crossed 5.86 lakh followers overtaking that of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The 51-year-old superstar's account on Weibo, one of the most popular social websites in China, has received 5,86,591 followers till this evening.

Modi, who opened the account on Weibo in 2015 before his visit to China, was the most popular Indian with 1.69 lakhs followers.

He still continues to update his post with China related events.

Khan account, called "Amier Han" in Chinese, was opened last month ahead of the release of the biographical sports drama, which has become a smashing hit in China grossing 500 million yuan (about USD 76 million) in 13 days topping even Hollywood movies in China.

"Last Saturday along it created a new record netting 96 million yuan (about USD 15 million)," Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China for the past few years told

