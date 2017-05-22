Watch | Dan Reynolds' touching tribute to Chris Cornell

Audioslave singer Chris Cornell passed away last week and on Monday, BBMAs held a moment of silence for the late singer.

Imagine Dragons' lead-vocalist Dan Reynolds took to the stage to pay tribute to his friend and fellow musician, the late Chris Cornell, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer said, "Although tonight is a time to celebrate the music and artists of the past year, it's also a time to remember someone we lost this week. Soundgarden and Audioslave's Chris Cornell was a true innovator, a musical architect and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement."

He added, "He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropic whose Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation helped so many children around the world. Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures. We send our respects as well as our love to Chris' family at this time."

After his touching tribute, the rock star led the audience in the T-Mobile arena in a moment of silence to honour the life and career of the pioneering rock star. The Imagine Dragons are not the first in the music industry to pay tribute to Cornell; on Saturday night, U2 also paid homage during their LA show.

The frontman for Soundgarden, 52, was found dead on May 17th, with a band around his neck inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit following a concert.

