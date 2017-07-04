'Daddy' gets postponed again, will now release on Sept 8

Arjun Rampal's "Daddy", which is based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gulab Gawli, has been once again postponed.

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 21 release, will now arrive in theatres on September 8.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter, which Rampal confirmed by retweeting.

"#Daddy, which was scheduled for release on 21 July, will now release on 8 Sept 2017... Stars Arjun Rampal... Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia," Adarsh wrote.

The film also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh, follows Gawli as he attempts to enter politics.

