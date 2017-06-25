Cranston honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Munich

Bryan Cranston, who earned critical acclaim for playing Walter White on "Breaking Bad", was honoured with the CineMerit lifetime achievement award at Munich film festival for his outstanding contribution to the film arts.

Peter Jonas, the former head of the Bavarian State Opera, who insisted on being the one to give the speech for Cranston, credited him for "leading the calvary charge" of a new form of television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonas finished his speech by proving he was "a true fan" as he unzipped his jacket to reveal a "Breaking Bad" T-Shirt featuring an image of Cranston as Walter White's sunglasses- and-black-hat-wearing alter ego Heisenberg from the AMC series.

"When you see your likeness tattooed on someone else's bu*t, you know you've made it," Cranston joked as he accepted the honour.

