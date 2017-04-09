Corvus Glaive confirmed as second villain in 'Infinity War'

Actor Josh Brolin's Thanos will be joined in "Avengers: Infinity War" by his comic book second in command, the deadly warrior Corvus Glaive.

Actor Terry Notary recently revealed some hints about his role in the movie and if sources to be believed the "Warcraft" star might play Glaive, reported Digital Spy.

"I'm working with Josh Brolin and three other actors, and I'm playing Josh Brolin's right-hand bad guy in the film," he recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I can't say the name of the character or I think Marvel will sever my head, but I apply those same principles of what it means to drop bullshit and just play a character (that's) truly evil. And it's working. It's truly working." This strongly hints at Notary playing Glaive, with his three fellow actors playing other members of Thanos's crack troops, the Black Order.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit the UK cinemas on April 27, 2018, following in the US theatres on May 4, 2018.

