Corey Stoll in talks to star as Buzz Aldrin in 'First Man' - Copy

actor Stoll is in talks to star as Buzz Aldrin in Damien Chazelle?s next directorial venture ?

Corey Stoll is all set to land his footsteps on the moon!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ?House of Cards? actor Stoll is in talks to star as Buzz Aldrin in Damien Chazelle?s next directorial venture ?First Man?.

Ryan Gosling and last year?s Best Director Oscar winner Chazelle are re-uniting for the movie. Gosling will play the role of Neil Armstrong.

Written by Josh Singer, the drama is described as a visceral, first-person account of NASA?s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969 and Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon.

Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost ? on Armstrong and on the nation ? of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.

Aldrin became the second man to ever step on the moon, landing there on July 21, 1969, and stepping onto the surface after Armstrong.

The movie is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling.

Universal vp production Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio.

The flick will hit the theatres on October 12, 2018.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)