Congratulations pour in for 'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim

Congratulatory messages poured in for Kashmiri actor Zaira Wasim after she was declared the Best Supporting Actor at the 64th National Awards for her role in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', based on the life of wreslter Mahavir Phogat.

"Congratulations to Zaira Wasim who was named Best Supporting Actor for her role in #Dangal," former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter.

Media consultant to Jammu and Kashmir government, Suhail Bukhari, also sent a congratulatory message to the teenage actor.

"Many congratulations to @zairawasimz for winning the national award for best supporting actress. Proud. More power to you," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Zaira, who played the role of young wrestler Geeta Phogat, has got accolades for her role in the movie but faced online heat for meeting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier this year.

She posted an apology letter on one of her social media accounts following online trolling by some people for meeting the Chief Minister.

However, she deleted the post after it became a national news headline.

