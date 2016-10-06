Confirmed! This is when 'Koffee with Karan 5' will premiere on Television

Karan Johar and Star World finally announced the launch date of the new season of Koffee with Karan. The much awaited chat show of the year, Koffee with Karan Season 5 is all set to be launched on November 6, at 9 PM on the channels Star World & Star World HD. The show that makes conversations go viral and headlines that spiral is set to be aired on Sundays starting on November 6 at 9 PM.

Speculations have been rife since the beginning of August on the launch date of the show and now with the date officially announced, the rumour mills can be put to rest of how soon we can see our favourite stars on the Koffee couch!

Star World’s flagship show brings together Bollywood’s reigning stars as they battle Karan’s wit and humour and engage in steaming conversations, fun revelations and not so secret confessions. Koffee with Karan has not only redefined new age talk shows in India but has also given fans an insider glimpse into their favourite stars like never before.

So gear up to pump-up your Sundays because nothing can spice your life like a serving of steaming hot cup of ‘Koffee’ with a shot of sass!