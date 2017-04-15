'Coming to America' sequel in works with original writers

Paramount Pictures has hired Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, the screenwriters of the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America" to pen a potential sequel.

The project is in the early stages of development and it is currently unclear whether Murphy would reprise his role as Akeem Joffer, a pampered African prince who travels to New York City undercover to find an independent-minded wife, reported Entertainment Weekly.

John Landis directed the original film, which also starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)