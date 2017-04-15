Coachella 2017: The Weeknd's surprise performance you did not see coming!

Reportedly, the surprise announcement came after Selena Gomez asked him to join her there.

The star-studded Coachella 2017 will see The Weeknd among performers after the singer was confirmed to be a surprise performer at the music festival.

The last minute announcement fuelled speculations that his girlfriend Selena Gomez urged him to join her there, reported Hollywood Life.

"Last time she was at Coachella with Justin Bieber they has a huge argument. And she knows that with The Weeknd, there will be no bad moments. That's why she loves him, Abel's so mellow and easy to be with. There's never any drama with him," a source said.

This year's Coachella will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 14-15 and April 21-23.

Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, and Gucci Mane are part of the lineup this year.

Lady Gaga took over as headliner for Coachella, replacing Beyonce, who opted out of the festival because she is pregnant with twins. However, Beyonce is set to headline Coachella in 2018.