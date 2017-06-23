Christina Perri engaged to boyfriend Paul Costabile

Singer Christina Perri happily announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Costabile on social media.

The 30-year-old singer shared a picture of her V-shaped diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes," she captioned the photo.

Costabile also shared his excitement by posting an adorable picture with his lady love.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes," he wrote.

In January 2016, Perri and Costabile started dating. The two had first met during an interview back in 2013.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)