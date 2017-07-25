Chris Hemsworth was initially intimidated by Cate Blanchett

Actor Chris Hemsworth admits he found it "wildly intimidating" working alongside Cate Blanchett on "Thor: Ragnarok".

The 33-year-old actor star says while Blanchett is one of his favourite people on the planet, he was a bit nervous working with her at first, reported NME magazine.

"It was wildly intimidating but she is one of my favourite people on the planet. It's nice to meet your heroes and it be as good as you'd hoped.

"She's just incredibly wonderful and generous and fun and that was one of the best experiences. She has the same sort of attitude that I like to think I follow, which is just to kind of turn up, do the work, have fun, treat everyone with respect, get on with it," Hemsworth says.

