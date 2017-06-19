China cuts Fassbender's gay kiss in 'Alien: Covenant'

China's censorship board has chopped off actor Michael Fassbender's gay kiss from the recently-released sci-fi horror film, "Alien: Covenant".

The authorities have deleted six minutes showing violence and bloodshed from the movie directed by Ridley Scott, including the said footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The scene takes place late in the movie between two cyborgs, Walter and David, both played by Fassbender.

Many said the removal of the kiss was much more jarring than the various cuts to the film's violence.

Yu, a 26-year-old assistant at an advertising agency in Shanghai, said, "For the other missing parts, you don't notice or know when it happens, but you can really feel something is missing where the gay kiss is supposed to be." Earlier this year, censors cut 14 minutes from "Logan" and eight minutes from "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)