Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover is ready to take over your summer with two surprise releases

Donald Glover released two surprise songs under the name of his hip-hop act, Childish Gambino.

The tracks, "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer", are available on streaming services under the title "Summer Pack", as reported by Variety.

"Summertime Magic" is the first official single from Gambino's forthcoming debut album with RCA Records, said a statement by the label.

The audio versions of the songs were released on the star's YouTube channel as well.

After the deal with RCA Records in January this year, Gambino has till now released two tracks, "This Is America" and "Saturday".

Gambino's music tour, featuring Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples, will begin on September 6 in Atlanta.

According to Variety, the singer had recently said that his next album will be his last under the name of Childish Gambino.