Check out: First poster of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta OUT!

After a delay in the release, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta hits theatres this year in June. And now, two months before the film's release, the makers have unveiled the first poster of the film.

What can be called the first look of the film gives us a hint of what the film is about. Sushant and Kriti can be seen playing love interests but there's a twist to that for sure. While Kriti plants a kiss on Sushant's cheeks, the catchline of the film says, "Everything is connected".

I wonder if she felt the same way I did,like there was something more, some unexplainable connection,a #Raabta#RaabtaFirstLook@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/2g1N70qWDg — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) April 14, 2017

Sushant and Kriti have been making a lot of noise for their off-screen camaraderie and now finally the first look of their film is out. The film will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. 'Raabta' is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series and is slated to release on June 9.

As for the trailer, it will be launched on April 17.