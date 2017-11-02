Check out first look of Dhanush's international debut film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'

The first look of Dhanush' Hollywood debut movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is out!

Based on a 2014 novel titled The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard by French writer Romain Puertolas, the movie stars Dhanush along with Oscar nominee Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi of Captain Phillips fame, Erin Moriarty from Blood Father, Abel Jafri, and Seema Biswas.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir chronicles the adventures of a fakir named Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod (Dhanush) who 'embarks on an extraordinary voyage across Europe in search of his estranged father.'

The movie was shot in four countries - India, France, Italy, and Belgium.

The release date of the movie directed by Ken Scott is still under wraps.

Apart from the international venture, on the home turf, he has finished shooting for Vetrimaaran's gangster trilogy Vada Chennai which is set to release end of this year.